Case No. D-202-PB-2019-00583
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Case No. D-202-PB-2019-00583
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
Rose FLORENIA Benavidez-Thomas, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Successor Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within three (3) months after the date of the last publication of this Notice or their claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to Rebecca Lopez, the Successor Personal Representative, c/o the Law Office of Benjamin Hancock, One Towne Centre, 6121 Indian School Road NE, Suite 206, Albuquerque, NM 87110, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
DATED: April 15, 2020
/s/Rebecca Lopez
Successor Personal Representative
Prepared by:
Law Office of Benjamin Hancock, P.C.
/s/ Benjamin Hancock
Benjamin Hancock
One Towne Centre
6121 Indian School Road NE, Suite 206
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Phone 505.508.4343
Fax 505.508.4323
Attorney for the Successor Personal Representative
HCS Pub. April 17, 24, May 1, 2020