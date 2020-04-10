No. 2642
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF TORRANCE
No. 2642
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
ALFONSO OTERO
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative, c/o Keleher & McLeod, P.A., PO Box AA, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103, or filed with the Torrance County Probate Court Clerk, PO Box 48, Estancia, New Mexico 87016.
DATED this 3rd day of April, 2020.
/s/ Julie B. Custer
Julie B. Custer
Personal Representative of the Estate of
Alfonso Otero, Deceased
KELEHER & McLEOD, P.A.
By: /s/ Chad F. Worthen
for Clyde F. Worthen
Attorneys for the Estate
PO Box AA
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103
HCS Pub. April 10, 17, 24, 2020