No. CV 2020 01668
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 01668
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JOSEPH GÉRARD-MARIE LUKÁŠ-DROUILLARD
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amend & Re-Publish
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JOSEPH GÉRARD-MARIE LUKÁŠ-DROUILLARD, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name JOSEPH GÉRARD-MARIE LUKÁŠ-DROUILLARD
Proposed Name JOSEPH GÉRARD-MARIE LUKÁŠ-DROUILLARD HOGAN
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 14 day of July 2020, at the hour of 10:30 a, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Joseph G. Lukáš-Drouillard
JOSEPH G. LUKÁŠ-DROUILLARD
