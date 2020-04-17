Home   >   Bernalillo County   >   No. CV 2020 01668

No. CV 2020 01668

By on April 17, 2020

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 01668
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JOSEPH GÉRARD-MARIE LUKÁŠ-DROUILLARD
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amend & Re-Publish
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JOSEPH GÉRARD-MARIE LUKÁŠ-DROUILLARD, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name JOSEPH GÉRARD-MARIE LUKÁŠ-DROUILLARD
Proposed Name JOSEPH GÉRARD-MARIE LUKÁŠ-DROUILLARD HOGAN
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 14 day of July 2020, at the hour of 10:30 a, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Joseph G. Lukáš-Drouillard
JOSEPH G. LUKÁŠ-DROUILLARD
HCS Pub. April 17, 24, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.