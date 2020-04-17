No. CV 2020 01730
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 01730
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Isaac Santiago McCullough
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
2nd Amend & Re-Publish
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Isaac Santiago McCullough, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Isaac Santiago McCullough
Proposed Name Isaac Santiago Garcia
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 7th day of May 2020, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Isaac Santiago McCullough
Isaac Santiago McCullough
HCS Pub. April 17, 24, 2020