No. CV 2020 02288
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Logie Scott Barrett
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Logie Scott Barrett, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Logie Scott Barrett
Proposed Name
Logie Scott Mathis
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 7th day of May 2020, at the hour of 2:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Logie Scott Barrett
HCS Pub. April 10, 17, 2020