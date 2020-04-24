No. CV 2020 02417
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 02417
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Germaine Rosa Villa
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Germaine Rosa Villa, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Germaine Rosa Villa
Proposed Name
Germaine Rosa Villa-Garcia
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 13th day of May 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Germaine Garcia-Padilla
Germaine Garcia-Padilla
HCS Pub. April 24, May 1, 2020