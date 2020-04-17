No. CV 2020 02479
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 02479
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Dennis Wayne Elliott
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dennis Wayne Elliott, Resident of the City of Albuquerque NM, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Dennis Wayne Elliott
Proposed Name
Wayne Dennis Elliott
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAY 13 2020, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Dennis Wayne Elliott
Dennis Wayne Elliott
HCS Pub. April 17, 24, 2020