No. D-202-CV-2019-07013
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALLLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT
WILLOW VICTORIA HICKEY,
Petitioner
Amend and Re-Publish
NOTICE OF HEARING PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE
NOTICE is hereby given that Willow Victoria Hickey resident of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico and over the age of 14 years has filed a Petition in the Second Judicial District which seeks to change her name from Willow Victoria Hickey to Willow Victoria Beriso Hickey and that this Petition will be heard
before the Honorable Denise Barela Shepherd, District Court Judge on the 14 day of July, 2020 at the hour of 9:30 a.m. at the Bernalillo County District Courthouse in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Courtroom 520.
___-signed-___
Charles E. Knoblauch
Counsel for Petitioner
1412 Lomas NW
Albuquerque, NM 87104
Phone: (505) 842-0392
quidproquo@zianet.com
HCS Pub. April 24, May 1, 2020