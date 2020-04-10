No. D-202-CV-2020 02393
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 02393
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Benjamin Thomas Chatt
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Benjamin Thomas Chatt, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Benjamin Thomas Chatt
Proposed Name Benjamin Thomas Salazar-Chatt
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 20 day of May 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Benjamin Thomas Chatt
Benjamin Thomas Chatt
HCS Pub. April 10, 17, 2020