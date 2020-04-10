No. D-202-PB-2019-00432
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-PB-2019-00432
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
ANGELA IGUADO, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of ANGELA IGUADO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative at Post Office Box 949, Belen, New Mexico 87002, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Albuquerque. New Mexico.
DATED this 3 day of April, 2020.
/s/ Matthew Hector Valdez
MATTHEW HECTOR VALDEZ
Personal Representative
Estate of ANGELA IGUADO
Prepared by: /s/ Norman McDonald
NORMAN McDONALD, P A.
Attorney for Estate of ANGELA IGUADO
Post Office Box 949
Belen, New Mexico 87002
(505) 864-3333
HCS Pub. April 10, 17, 24, 2020