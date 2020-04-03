No. D-202-PB-2020-00094
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2020-00094
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JOANN ELIZABETH SEARS ESTATE, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Robert Douglas Sears, also known as Robert D. Sears, Robert Sears and Bob Sears, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of JoAnn Elizabeth Sears, deceased. All persons or entities having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred pursuant to N.M. Stat. Ann. 1978, as amended, Section 45-3-801. Claims must be either (i) presented to the Personal Representative, c/o the undersigned attorney for the Personal Representative, at the attorney’s address set forth below, or (ii) filed with the Clerk of the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102, and a copy mailed to the undersigned attorney’s address set forth below.
DATED: April 1, 2020.
JONES & SMITH LAW FIRM, LLC
By: /s/ Donald L. Jones
Donald L. Jones P. O. Box 93760 Albuquerque, NM 87199-3760 Phone: 505-843-9292
E-mail: don@jones-smithlaw.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. April 3, 10, 17, 2020