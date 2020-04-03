NO. D-202-PB-2020-00140
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
IN THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-PB-2020-00140
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
MAY ESKRIDGE KEARNY, Deceased.
NOTICE TO KNOWN CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or the date of mailing or the delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Co-Personal Representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Dated: March 31, 2020
/s/ Adelia Willacy Kearny
ADELIA WILLACY KEARNY
Co-Personal Representative
/s/ Stephanie Kearny
STEPHANIE KEARNY
Co-Personal Representative
/s/ William J. Lock
c/o WILLIAM J. LOCK
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives
5732 Osuna Road NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 880-1200 Voice
(505) 881-2444 Fax
HCS Pub. April 3, 10, 17, 2020