No. D-202-PB-2020-00220
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
RANDALL S. PAGE, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Randall S. Page, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o Pregenzer Baysinger Wideman & Sale, PC, 2424 Louisiana Boulevard NE, Suite 200, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
Dated: April 23, 2020.
/s/ Joshua R. Page
Joshua R. Page
Personal Representative of the Estate of Randall S. Page, Deceased
11805 Palm Springs Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
(505) 688-3875
PREGENZER BAYSINGER WIDEMAN & SALE, PC
By: /s/ Erin E. Wideman
Erin E. Wideman, Esq.
2424 Louisiana Blvd. NE, Suite 200
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Phone: (505) 872-0505
Fax: (505) 872-1009
Attorneys for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. April 24, May 1, 8, 2020