NO. SCPB2020077
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURTS
SANDOVAL COUNTY
NO. SCPB2020077
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
ROBERT ALEXANDER, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at 114 Homesteads Road Placitas, New Mexico 87043 or filed with the Sandoval Probate Court, P.O. Box 40, Bernalillo, NM 87004.
DATED: March 2, 2020
/s/ James Alexander
JAMES ALEXANDER
Personal-Representative
3304 Chatham Road
Adelphi, MD 20783
BY: /s/ Cynthia Sikelianos
JOHANNA A. PICKEL, LLC
Cynthia Sikelianos
Attorney for Personal Representative
1 Ridge Court
Placitas, New Mexico 87043
(505) 798-2515
HCS Pub. April 3, 10, 17, 24, 2020