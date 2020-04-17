Storage Auction
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 4200 Bogan Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com on May 4, 2020 at 10:00 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility:
758E2 CASTILLO 5328 Montgomery Blvd NE Apt. 2210 Albuquerque, NM 87109. Contents: Gemstones, tools
110A ALBERDING 1100 Chelwood Park NE Apt. B-7 Albuquerque, NM 87112. Contents: Household
204 ATKINSON 5370 San Mateo NE Apt A12 Albuquerque, NM 87109. Contents: Household, Styrofoam molds
110C VELASQUE 4043 Montgomery Blvd NE C20 Albuquerque, NM 87109 Contents: Household
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 5450 Pino Ave NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held with bidding conducted at Lockerfox.com on May 1, 2020 at 10:00 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY, pay and pick up at the above listed facility:
A10 GARCIA, BRIANA P.O. Box 383 Santo Domingo Pueblo, NM 87052. Contents: Household
E209 GARCIA, PAUL 220 Monte Largo NE Albuquerque, NM 87123. Contents: Painting tools and equipment
A12 HILL 5901 Wyoming NE Suite #3 Albuquerque, NM 87109. Contents: Household
D52 MOFFETT 8401 Pan American Freeway Unit 203 Albuquerque, NM 87109. Contents: Household
HCS Pub. April 17, 24, 2020