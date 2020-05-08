Home   >   Digital Copy   >   May 8, 2020 – Health City Sun Vol. 10.100 Issue 19 – New Mexico Public and Legal Notices

May 8, 2020 – Health City Sun Vol. 10.100 Issue 19 – New Mexico Public and Legal Notices

By on May 8, 2020

41 Total Public and Legal notices this week. Including the following: 0 Foreclosure Notices, 6 Notices of Suit, 19 Probate, 11 Other (Name Change Notices, Adoptions, Divorces, etc), 4 Storage & Public Auction Notices and 1 Notices in Spanish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.