No. CV 2020 02872
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 02872
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lynda Brady
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
JaNyah LaShay Harris
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Casandra J. Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name JaNyah LaShay Harris
Proposed Name Jamie Tate Harris
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 2nd day of June 2020, at the hour of 1:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lynda Brady
Lynda Brady
HCS Pub. May 8, 15, 2020