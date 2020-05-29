No. CV 2020 02995
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 02995
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Stephen Coweyuka
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Stephen Coweyuka, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Stephen Coweyuka
Proposed Name Stephen Jordan Harrison
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUN 10 2020, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Stephen Coweyuka
Stephen Coweyuka
HCS Pub. May 29, June 5, 2020