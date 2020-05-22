No. CV-2020 03081
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV-2020 03081
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Nikki Marie Katelee Lance
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nikki Marie Katelee Lance, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Nikki Marie Katelee Lance
Proposed Name Nikki Marie Katelee Estrada
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 24th day of June 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 506
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nikki Marie Katelee Lance
Nikki Marie Katelee Lance
HCS Pub. May 22, 29, 2020