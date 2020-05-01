No. D-1329-CV-2020-00427
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
13TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-1329-CV-2020-00427
IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE AND/OR BIRTH DATE CORRECTION FOR
Kolton James Wolcott AKA Kolton Miles, Petitioner
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME AND/OR BIRTHDATE CORRECTION
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with provision of NMSA 1978 Sections 40-8-1 through 40-8-3 the above captioned Petitioner will apply to the Honorable James A. Noel, District Judge of the 13th Judicial District, SANDOVAL County, New Mexico, at 10:30 a.m. on the 27th of May, 2020 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME AND/OR BIRTHDATE CORRECTION
from: Kolton James Wolcott to Tessa Jane Miles
AUDREY GARCIA,
Court Manager
By: /s/ Mary Ann Lowe, Judicial Specialist
Submitted by:
/s/ Kolton Miles
Kolton Miles
HCS Pub. May 1, 8, 2020