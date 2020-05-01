No. D-1329-CV-2020-00427

May 1, 2020 – Health City Sun Vol. 10.100 Issue 18 – New Mexico Public and Legal Notices 43 Total Public and Legal notices this week. Including the... Posted May 1, 2020

PROYECTO DE LEY MUNICIPAL NÚM. O-20-11 CIUDAD de ALBUQUERQUE VIGÉSIMO CUARTO CONCEJO PROYECTO DE LEY MUNICIPAL... Posted May 1, 2020

PUBLIC SALE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE On June 22, 2020 at 1:00... Posted May 1, 2020

Public Sale Notice of Public Sale On July 20 , 2020 at... Posted May 1, 2020

Public Sale Notice of Public Sale On June 12, 2020 at 10:00... Posted May 1, 2020

No. CV 2020 02522 STATE OF NEW MEXICO COUNTY OF BERNALILLO SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT... Posted May 1, 2020