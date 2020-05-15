No. D-202-CV-2020 01200
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 01200
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Christopher Ramon Garcia Trujillo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amend and Re-Publish NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Christopher Ramon Garcia Trujillo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Christopher Ramon Garcia Trujillo
Proposed Name
Kristen Jolene Trujillo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 14 day of July 2020, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Christopher Ramon Garcia Trujillo
Christopher Ramon Garcia Trujillo
HCS Pub. May 15, 22, 2020