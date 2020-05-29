No. D-202-CV-2020-01565
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2020-01565
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JOHNNIE B. LOVE
FOR CHANGE OF NAME.
Amend & Re-Publish
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JOHNNIE B. LOVE, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name as follows:
Current Name
JOHNNIE B. LOVE
Proposed Name
JOHN B. TURNER
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Judge Denise Barela-Shepherd, District Court Judge, on the July 14, 2020, 9:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
BUDAGHER & TANN
/s/ Charles L. Davis
Charles L. Davis
3500 Comanche Blvd NE Bldg B
Albuquerque, NM 87106
T: (505) 881-9060
F: (505) 881-7006
Attorneys for Petitioner
HCS Pub. May 29, June 5, 2020