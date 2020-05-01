No. D-202-CV-2020-02224
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020-02224
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
DEVEN NOEL LAWRENCE
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DEVEN NOEL LAWRENCE, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name DEVEN NOEL LAWRENCE
Proposed Name DEVEN NOEL BLANCO
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Nancy J. Franchini, District Judge, on the 27th day of May 2020, at the hour of 1:30 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ SUE GONZALES for
Deven Noel Lawrence
HCS Pub. May 1, 8, 2020