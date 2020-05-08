No. D-202-CV-2020 02397
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 02397
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Casandra J. Gutierrez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Julian J.R. DeHerrera
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Casandra J. Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name Julian J.R. DeHerrera
Proposed Name Julian Josiah DeHerrera J.R.
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 5th day of June 2020, at the hour of 9:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Julian J.R. DeHerrera
Julian J.R. DeHerrera
HCS Pub. May 8, 15, 2020