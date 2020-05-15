No. D-202-CV-2020 02398
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 02398
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Clayton Grant Hensley
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Clayton Grant Hensley, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Clayton Grant Hensley
Proposed Name
Kestrel Cassidy Rose Hensley
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 5th day of June 2020, at the hour of 9:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Clayton Hensley
Clayton Hensley
HCS Pub. May 15, 22, 2020