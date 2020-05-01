No. D-202-CV 2020 02636
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Glenys Melissa Thompson
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Glenys Melissa Thompson, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Glenys Melissa Thompson
Proposed Name Chamberlain Victoria Gentry Brewster Burrke
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 5th day of June 2020, at the hour of 9:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Glenys M. Thompson
Glenys Melissa Thompson
HCS Pub. May 1, 8, 2020