No. D-202-CV-2020 02844
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 02844
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
CHRISTINA BERNICE MACIAS
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CHRISTINA BERNICE MACIAS, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name CHRISTINA BERNICE MACIAS
Proposed Name CHRISTINA BERNICE RAMIREZ
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 10th day of June 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Christina Bernice Macias
CHRISTINA BERNICE MACIAS
HCS Pub. May 8, 15, 2020