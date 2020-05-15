No. D-202-CV-2020 02945
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 02945
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
SANDRA LYNN SEDILLO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sandra Lynn Sedillo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name SANDRA LYNN SEDILLO
Proposed Name SANDRA A. SEDILLO
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 28th day of May 2020, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sandra Lynn Sedillo
Sandra Lynn Sedillo
HCS Pub. May 15, 22, 2020