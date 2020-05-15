No. D-202-CV-2020-03052
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2020-03052
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
SEAN ISSAC SCAGGS
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that SEAN ISSAC SCAGGS, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name SEAN ISSAC SCAGGS
Proposed Name SEAN ISSAC SANCHEZ
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 24th day of June 2020, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ signature on original
Sean Scaggs
HCS Pub. May 15, 22, 2020