No. D-202-CV-2020 03121
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 03121
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Janiya Mykayla Preciado
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Janiya Mykayla Preciado, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Janiya Mykayla Preciado
Proposed Name Janiya Mykayla Coleman
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 29 day of June 2020, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Janiya Preciado
Janiya Mykayla Preciado
HCS Pub. May 29, June 5, 2020