NO. D- 202-PB- 2020 -00197
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D- 202-PB- 2020 -00197
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
F. ROBERT DODSON, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
CAROL A. STRINGFIELD and CHARLES P. REYNOLDS have been appointed Co Personal Representatives of the Estate of F. ROBERT DODSON, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Co-Personal Representatives c/o Leonard G. Espinosa, Esq. 5130 Masthead St. E, Ste . C, Albuquerque , NM 87109, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court sitting in Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
/s/ Carol A. Stringfield
CAROL A. STRINGFIELD
5609 Gunnison Turn Rd.
Austin, TX 78738
/s/ Charles P. Reynolds
CHARLES P. REYNOLDS
6601 Sandra Ave. NE
Albuquerque , NM 87109
LEONARD G. ESPINOSA, P.C.
By: /s/ Leonard G. Espinosa
Leonard G. Espinosa
5130 Masthead NE, Suite C Albuquerque , NM 87109 505.242.5656
[email protected] sociates.com
Attorneys for Applicant
HCS Pub. May 8, 15, 22, 2020