No. D-202-PB-2020-00278
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-PB-2020-00278
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
REGINA MONTOYA, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at 1506 Laburnum Street, McLean, VA 22101 or filed with the Second Judicial District Court Clerk, P.O. Box 488, Albuquerque, NM 87103.
DATED: May 27, 2020.
/s/ Anna D Kraus
Anna Kraus
1506 Laburnum Street
McLean, VA 22101
Submitted by:
ROBERT D. GORMAN, P.A.
By: Robert D. Gorman
ROBERT D. GORMAN
Attorney for Personal Representative
P.O. Box 25164
Albuquerque, NM 87125
(505) 243-5442
rdgorman@rdgormanlaw.com
HCS Pub. May 29, June 5, 12, 2020