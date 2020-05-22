NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
State of New Mexico,
County of BERNALILLO Date of notice 05/15/2020
Location of sale: BONES TOWING & SALVAGE
105 DALE SE
ABQ. NM 87105
Time of sale: 10:00 AM
Phone number: (505) 243-4813
On AUG 7TH, 2020 at BONES TOWING, the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
Make: CARGO
Year/Model: 18 TRAILER
Title Number: __________
VIN: 5NHUVHZ22JY032664
License Number: N/A
Total amount of charges incurred: $ 868.99
Terms: Cash in hand on day of sale.
Date of receipt or return of notice of lien:
MAY 4TH, 2020.
Signed
HCS Pub. May 22, 29, 2020