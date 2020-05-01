PUBLIC SALE
On June 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2010 Toyota Tacoma PK VIN 5TEPX4EN8AZ701666. AZ license plate ATB0781. Last known registered owner is Dwayne Michael Lizer of Window Rock, AZ. In the amount of $939.45. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Sam’s Paint & Body, Inc. 10110 Acoma RD SE #E Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 293-3370
HCS Pub. May 1, 8, 2020