Storage Auction
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage units at Stull Storage will be SOLD AT AUCTION on or after May 26, 2020 at 10 am to satisfy liens in the amounts listed below.
Sarah Brewer, 1716 Calle Sosa, Las Cruces, NM 88011
Unit #112. Balance due: $415.00
Brief and General Description of Unit contents: Household Goods
Date of Auction: May 26, 2020
Place: Stull Storage Units,
1546 E. Missouri Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001
Stull Storage Units– Agent
Laura Stull Kaczmarek, Operating Manager
(575) 522-5528
HCS Pub. May 8, 15, 2020