No. CV-2020 02220
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sabrina Baca
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Phranquie ‘ Rae Garcia
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sabrina Baca, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Phranquie ‘ Rae Garcia
Proposed Name
Phranquie ‘ Rae Baca
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 15th day of July 2020, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sabrina Baca
Sabrina Baca
HCS Pub. June 5, 12, 2020