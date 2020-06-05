No. CV 2020 03159
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 03159
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Pearl Yolanda Ann Lujan
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pearl Yolanda Ann Lujan, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Pearl Yolanda Ann Lujan
Proposed Name
Yolanda Anne Lujan
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 7 day of July 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Pearl Yolanda Ann Lujan
Pearl Yolanda Ann Lujan
HCS Pub. June 5, 12, 2020