No. CV 2020 03357
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 03357
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
AMELIA ILSA BURD
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that AMELIA ILSA BURD, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
AMELIA ILSA BURD
Proposed Name
JAYDEN AMELIA BURD
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the day of JUL 07 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Amelia Burd
AMELIA ILSA BURD
HCS Pub. June 19, 26, 2020