No. CV-2020 03486
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV-2020 03486
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Christina Mae Davis
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Genevieve Jade Vallejos
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Christina Mae Davis, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Genevieve Jade Vallejos
Proposed Name
Genevieve Jade Winter
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 23rd day of July 2020, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Christina Mae Davis
Christina Mae Davis
HCS Pub. June 12, 19, 2020