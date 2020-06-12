Home   >   Bernalillo County   >   No. CV 2020 03499

No. CV 2020 03499

By on June 12, 2020

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 03499
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rosemary Straba-Daskalos
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rosemary Straba-Daskalos, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Rosemary Straba-Daskalos
Proposed Name Rosemary Straba
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 2nd day of July 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rosemary Straba-Daskalos
Rosemary Straba-Daskalos
HCS Pub. June 12, 19, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.