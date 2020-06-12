No. CV 2020 03499
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 03499
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rosemary Straba-Daskalos
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rosemary Straba-Daskalos, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Rosemary Straba-Daskalos
Proposed Name Rosemary Straba
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 2nd day of July 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rosemary Straba-Daskalos
Rosemary Straba-Daskalos
HCS Pub. June 12, 19, 2020