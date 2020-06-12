No. CV 2020 03520
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 03520
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Frankie M Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Frankie Michael Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Frankie Michael Martinez
Proposed Name Micheal Allen Gallegos
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 2nd day of July 2020, at the hour of 1:40 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Micheal A Gallegos
Micheal Gallegos
HCS Pub. June 12, 19, 2020