No. CV-2020-03688
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Isabe Maria Lucero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Lilianna Gomez
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Isabel Maria Lucero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name Lilianna Gomez
Proposed Name
Lilianna Bella Lucero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JUL 22 2020, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Isabel Maria Lucero
Isabel Maria Lucero
HCS Pub. June 26, July 3, 2020