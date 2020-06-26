No. CV-2020-2659
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV-2020-2659
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Krystle Stewart
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Krystle Stewart, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Krystle Stewart
Proposed Name Krystle Clay
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Erin B. O’Connell, District Judge, on the 28 day of July 2020, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Krystle Stewart
Krystle Stewart
HCS Pub. June 26, July 3, 2020