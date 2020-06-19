No. D-202-CV-2020 01279
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 01279
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
EMMA MARIE RUIZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amend and Re-Publish
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that EMMA MARIE RUIZ, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
EMMA MARIE RUIZ
Proposed Name
AMY EMMA RUIZ
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 14 day of July 2020, at the hour of 9:30 a, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Emma Marie Ruiz
EMMA MARIE RUIZ
HCS Pub. June 19, 26, 2020