No. D-202-CV 2020 02760
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2020 02760
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Alysea Aranda Lightle
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Kyllian Scott Aranda Lightle
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alysea Aranda Lightle, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Kyllian Scott Aranda Lightle
Proposed Name
Kyllian Scott Aranda
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 14 day of July 2020, at the hour of 9:30 a, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Alysea Aranda Lightle
Alysea Aranda Lightle
HCS Pub. June 19, 26, 2020