No. D-202-CV-2020 03318
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 03318
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Brenden Elliott Kirk
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brenden Elliott Kirk, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Brenden Elliott Kirk
Proposed Name
Brenden Goroum Marquez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the day of JUL 07 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the County Courthouse, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
Brenden Elliott Kirk
HCS Pub. June 26, July 3, 2020