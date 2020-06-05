No. D-202-CV-2020 03416
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 03416
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ariana Lizeth Menchaca
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ariana Lizeth Menchaca, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ariana Lizeth Menchaca
Proposed Name
Arlo Luis Menchaca
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 30th day of June 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ariana Menchaca
Ariana Lizeth Menchaca
HCS Pub. June 5, 12, 2020