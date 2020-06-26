No. D-202-CV-2020 03450
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 03450
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Leonard D. Chavez Jr
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Leonard D. Chavez Jr, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Leonard D. Chavez Jr
Proposed Name
Leonard-David Chavez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 29th day of July 2020, at the hour of 2:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Leonard D. Chavez Jr
Leonard D. Chavez Jr
HCS Pub. June 26, July 3, 2020