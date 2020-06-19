No. D-202-CV-2020 03496
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 03496
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MIKKIE JANTZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MIKKIE JANTZ, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name MIKKIE JANTZ
Proposed Name
MICHAEL COLLEEN TALLANT
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 2nd day of July 2020, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mikkie Jantz
MIKKIE JANTZ
HCS Pub. June 19, 26, 2020