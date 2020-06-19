No. D-202-CV 2020 03630
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2020 03630
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Martin Raymond Vargas
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Martin Raymond Vargas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Martin Raymond Vargas
Proposed Name
Ray M. Vargas, II
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 9th day of July 2020, at the hour of 2:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ray M. Vargas, II
Martin Raymond Vargas
HCS Pub. June 19, 26, 2020